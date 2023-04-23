Register
Top 12 best Italian restaurants in Glasgow according to TripAdvisor

If you enjoy Italian food, here are some of the very best restaurants Glasgow has to offer according to TripAdvisor

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:54 BST

Italian cuisine has been very popular with Glaswegian’s for decades with there being no shortage of great places to sample delicious pasta and pizza.

Some have been serving up dishes for decades while others have became new popular spots.

Everyone will always have their personal favourites but here are the restaurants in the city which are best rated on TripAdvisor.

1. Massimos at The Log Cabin

Having won the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice award for 2022, the Bailleston restaurant is top of the list.

2. Italian Kitchen

Found in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City, this restaurant offers a number of different pizzas and pastas. Their penne salsiccia is delicious.

3. Jist Misto

Jist Misto offers terrific portion sizes for incredible value. The chicken carbonara is a real favourite.

4. Bella Vita

Another restaurant found in Glasgow’s Southside is Bella Vita. They do a number of great pizzas as well as other stunning food which includes prosciutto di parma con mozzarella and spaghetti gamberoni. Rod Stewart recently popped in for a bite.

Related topics:GlasgowFoodTripAdvisorRestaurantsItalian restaurant