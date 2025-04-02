Glasgow's Best Kebabs 2025: 8 of the best kebabs in Glasgow

Don’t get it twisted, kebabs are serious business here in Glasgow - and they have been since they were first introduced to the city around the 90s.
Thanks to Glasgow’s high number of immigrants from Kurdistan, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Levant (at least compared to other spots in Scotland) we really do have the best kebabs in Scotland - hands down.
Glaswegians took to kebabs like a duck takes to water, and while the most common kebab you can find in the city is far from traditional, they make up for it in quality. That being said, it’s not too hard to find an authentic kebab here in Glasgow, you just need to know where to look.
Kebabs are so popular in Glasgow in fact, that you can even find sit-down restaurants devoted to the stuff - aimed at elevating the cuisine for Glaswegians. No longer are kebabs purely made to scran while you sit on a kurb waiting on a taxi in the wee hours of the morning.
So today we’re celebrating kebabs here in Glasgow, by ranking 8 of the very best kebab houses you can find in the city in 2025.
