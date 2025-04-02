Glasgow's Best Kebabs 2025: 8 of the best kebabs in Glasgow

Don’t get it twisted, kebabs are serious business here in Glasgow - and they have been since they were first introduced to the city around the 90s.

Thanks to Glasgow’s high number of immigrants from Kurdistan, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Levant (at least compared to other spots in Scotland) we really do have the best kebabs in Scotland - hands down.

Glaswegians took to kebabs like a duck takes to water, and while the most common kebab you can find in the city is far from traditional, they make up for it in quality. That being said, it’s not too hard to find an authentic kebab here in Glasgow, you just need to know where to look.

Kebabs are so popular in Glasgow in fact, that you can even find sit-down restaurants devoted to the stuff - aimed at elevating the cuisine for Glaswegians. No longer are kebabs purely made to scran while you sit on a kurb waiting on a taxi in the wee hours of the morning.

So today we’re celebrating kebabs here in Glasgow, by ranking 8 of the very best kebab houses you can find in the city in 2025.

1 . Shawarma King The undefeated, undisputed kings of kebabs in Glasgow are without a doubt Shawarma King. If you've ever tried it, you'll know exactly why. If you've not tried it yet, what are you waiting for? | Contributed

2 . Shawarma Grill Down on Paisley Road West Shawarma Grill is always bouncing. We couldn't recommend this place enough. If you've got an all day on the Subway, jump off at Cessnock after a night out and get a kebab here before heading home - you won't regret it. | Contributed

3 . Istanbul Turkish Kebab House Another king of Paisley Road West, Istanbul Kebab House does some seriously good stuff. Make sure to grab yourself a pint from the Old Toll Bar next door while you wait. | Istanbul Facebook

4 . Hajar Shawarma There’s a few Hajar Shawarma’s around the city (Howard Street by Hootennanny, John Street in the city centre, there’s even one in Edinburgh). For my money, they're pretty class - quick service, great kebab. What more could you ask for really. | Shawarma Police