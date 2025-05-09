Glasgow's Best Lunch Deals: The most affordable lunch deals in Glasgow in May 2025

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 14:10 BST

The best lunch deals in Glasgow in May 2025

Glasgow is flush with loads of great restaurants that offer sit-in and express takeaway lunch deals.

Now more than ever it’s important to pinch your pennies, and for many of us dining out may not seem like an option - especially mid-week lunches.

With that being said, it’s important to treat yourself too. That’s why today we’ve put together this list of the six best lunch deals you can find in Glasgow in May 2025.

Here are six of the best spots to enjoy an affordable lunch in Glasgow this month.

Head on down to Sano in the Merchant City and take advantage of their lunch deal. Enjoy a full-size pizza for £10 (margherita, vegetarian, diavola proscuttio e funghu). You can even add a cannoli for only £2.50

1. Sano Pizza

Head on down to Sano in the Merchant City and take advantage of their lunch deal. Enjoy a full-size pizza for £10 (margherita, vegetarian, diavola proscuttio e funghu). You can even add a cannoli for only £2.50 | Sano Pizza

Bloc+ proudly offers daily cheap deals on food mid-week, like ‘Pasta Monday’ (£4) and ‘Kentucky Thursday’ (£5), with vegan and vegetarian options included.

2. Bloc+

Bloc+ proudly offers daily cheap deals on food mid-week, like ‘Pasta Monday’ (£4) and ‘Kentucky Thursday’ (£5), with vegan and vegetarian options included. | Bloc+

A new addition on Bothwell Street, they have daily mid-week lunch deals from 12-3 where you can pick from a pretty extensive Chinese menu for just £6.95.

3. Sweet and Sour

A new addition on Bothwell Street, they have daily mid-week lunch deals from 12-3 where you can pick from a pretty extensive Chinese menu for just £6.95. | Contributed

Glasgow's most famous lunch deal, the £4 three course lunch from the Star Bar runs from noon until half 2 on Eglinton Toll.

4. The Star Bar

Glasgow's most famous lunch deal, the £4 three course lunch from the Star Bar runs from noon until half 2 on Eglinton Toll. | Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRestaurants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice