Glasgow has plenty of cool and trendy neighbourhoods with great bars found at the heart of them that are well worth visiting.
Here are 17 of the best local neighbourhood pubs in Glasgow that you have to visit in 2025.
1. The Palais
The Palais is an award-winning neighbourhood bar and restaurant that is popular with locals on Duke Street. The pub pays direct homage to the old Dennistoun Palais. 380 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1DN. | The Palais
2. The Bell Jar
The Bell Jar was taken over by the same team as The Sparkle Horse over in the West End back in 2018. Previously called the Life O’ Reilly, the pub was saved from closure, retaining the local pub near Queen’s Park in keeping with its traditional pub roots. 21 Dixon Avenue, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 8EB. | The Bell Jar
3. Ben Nevis
The traditional small pub is the perfect place to head to if you are in Finnieston and looking for a cosy drink. 1147 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Visit Glasgow
4. Bananamoon
Bananamoon promises up great drinks, distinctive design and fantastic music and remains a busy wee spot on Great Western Road. 360 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HT. | Contributed
