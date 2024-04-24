Glasgow has plenty of cool and trendy neighbourhoods with great bars found at the heart of them. We recently looked at the coolest neighbourhoods to live in Glasgow, each with its own sense of identify and local food and drink scene.
A closer look at Glasgow’s neighbourhoods as we showcase the best local pubs across the city that have a close connection to the community they serve.
1. Redmond's
Redmond's is one of the Glasgow's great neighbourhood bars. A great spot in Dennistoun to settle down for a pint. 304 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RZ.
2. Allison Arms
The Allison Arms is our first spot in the Southside. The bar have a great selection of beers on offer and is a favourite with those living in Strathbungo and beyond. 720 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AD.
3. The Belle
No matter what the weather, head to The Belle on Great Western Road which is a great bar to have drink at inside or outside depending on the Glasgow weather. 617 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HX.
4. The Thornwood
Take a trip down to the 'Riviera De Thornwood' which is the place to be on lighter nights in Glasgow. The bar on Dumbarton Road have established themselves as a real neighbourhood favourite. 724 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6RB.
