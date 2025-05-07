You’ll be hard pressed to find anyone in this city that doesn’t love a good old bowl of pasta. Whether it’s Mac N Cheese from a red box in your gaff or a delicately put together dish from an upmarket restaurant in the city centre - Glaswegians love a bowl of pasta.

It’s a date night favourite for a reason. Everyone loves pasta, it’s such a versatile dish. Though we don’t think it’s too controversial of a statement to say that some pasta is better than others.

You can find the very best pasta in Scotland right here in Glasgow - thanks in no small part to the community of Italian-Scots who immigrated to the city throughout the 19th and 20th century.

We put together this list of the very best pasta dishes and where to find them in Glasgow to help you out next time you’re in the mood for an authentic Italian meal.

Take a look below for our picks for the best pasta in Glasgow. Did we miss out one of your favourite spots? Let us know in the comments.

1 . Bella Vita Down in Cardonald you can find Bella Vita, a favourite of just about every football team in Glasgow - something evident from all the pictures of local and international celebs tastefully adorning the restaurant. Service is incredibly personable, the wine menu is extensive, and the pasta is exquisite. | Bella Vita

2 . Sarti Sarti have several outlets in Glasgow City Centre - they often run some pretty spectacular specials - our favourite recently was the Pappardelle al Marsala: broad ribbons of pasta tossed with pan-fried pork and mushrooms in a creamy marsala sauce. | Sarti

3 . Eusebi Deli Eusebi's is Glaswegian hospitality royalty for a reason - they have some of the best chefs using some of the best Italian produce. You won't be disappointed in the pasta here that's for sure. | Eusebi Deli

4 . Sugo Sugo. You'll know it well. Incredibly fast and efficient service with an affordable menu. The pasta is always up to a very high standard - our favourite dish is the squid ink special. | Sugo