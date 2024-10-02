Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glaswegian pizza parlour is nominated for the best pizza in the UK at the National Pizza Awards

The National Pizza Awards will return to London’s Big Penny Social on Tuesday 12 November, where 16 talented chefs from across the hospitality sector will take part in a live cooking showdown to decide which business offers the UK’s finest pizza.

This year’s stellar line-up includes a mix of beloved high-street names and up-and-coming independents. Attendees can expect fast-expanding favourites Pizza Pilgrims to go head-to-head with the likes of Mission Mars-owned Northern powerhouse Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana, alongside former champions Pizza face and Bad Boy Pizza Society. What’s more, outlets like Cardiff’s The Dough Thrower and Scott’s All Day in Cambridge will be making their competition debut.

The full list of finalists can be found below:

Ace Pizza, London - Honey Pie

Bad Boy Pizza Society, London - Sausage Party

Botanica Hall, London - Paradise Lost

Crust Bros, London - Smokestack Lightnin’

Due Forni, Beaconsfield - Ragu Pazzo

Homeslice, London - The Bebé

Maurizio Dining & Co, Cambridge - Lord Orli

Pizza face, Brighton - Sri Lankan Saman

Pizza Pilgrims, Nationwide - Umami Mia

Pizza Punks, Glasgow - Birria Beef

Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana, London - The Lorenzo

Scott’s All Day, Cambridge - Pepperoni & Hot Honey Detroit

The Dough Thrower, Cardiff - La Finale

The Woodyard, Woodbridge - Vesuvio

Voodoo Ray’s, London - Porky’s

Zizzi, Nationwide - Spicy Short Rib Pizza

On top of a signature round, which determines the National Pizza of the Year, the event will see pizzaiolos take part in a technical challenge where they must create the ultimate pizza from a selection of sponsor ingredients, all in an effort to claim the Pizza Chef of the Year title.

This year will also see the introduction of The Alternative Slice Award, given to the competitor who puts together the most delicious and outstanding dish from a range of free-from products. Winners on the night will be decided by a hand-picked panel of expert industry judges.

“We say it every time, but that’s because it’s true – entries from the National Pizza Awards came in thick and fast this year, making the shortlisting process more difficult than ever and the calibre of competitors more exciting than we’ve ever seen before,” says Genna Ash-Brown, editor of Dine Out Magazine, which organises the annual event.

“Narrowing it down to just 16 was never going to be easy, but lo and behold, we have our line-up and it could be the best one to date! It’s always a pleasure to see friendly faces return and warmly welcome new names into the heat of the action – not to mention the introduction of a brand-new award this year, too! All that’s left now is to fire up the ovens and watch the competition take flight. We look forward to seeing you there!”