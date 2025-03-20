Glasgow's Best Pubs: 10 Glaswegian pubs named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The Guide, which lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs - and is on sale now. This year seven pubs have been added to the annual Good Beer Guide in Greater Glasgow.

Despite the tough trading environment facing a lot of licensees, they continue to battle against the odds, and the 2025 Guide boasts over 900 pubs that are new to this edition.

Information in the Guide is collated by thousands of CAMRA volunteers who give up their time every year to select the best of the best across the UK.

As well as covering 314 of the very best pubs across Aberdeen & Grampian, Argyll & The Isles, Ayrshire & Arran, Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Edinburgh & The Lothians, Greater Glasgow & Clyde Valley, Highlands & The Western Isles, Kingdom of Fife, Loch Lomond, Stirling & The Trossachs, Northern Isles and Tayside, it includes 52 new pub entries across the counties.

The foreword of The Good Beer Guide 2025 has been written by multi award-winning Iain Macleod, ITV’s Executive Producer for Continuing Drama.

In his foreword, MacLeod says: “...the story which threatened one of our pubs the most was also the one which most resonated with our times. In 2023, the Rovers Return closed its doors.

“A combination of the lingering legacy of the Covid lockdowns and the cost-of-living crisis meant that landlady Jenny Bradley couldn’t afford to keep it open. The characters – and the viewers – lamented the news like the loss of a loved one. If it were needed, it was a timely reminder of the central place the nation’s pubs have in our lives and in our affections.”

This year’s Guide is sponsored by Midland Snacks Traditional Pork Scratchings and endorsed by Cask Marque. The Good Beer Guide 2025 was published yesterday, 26 September 2024, and is available to order now from https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

1 . Drum and Monkey "A corner pub, housed in a former American-style bank, with an opulent marble and wood-panelled interior and ornate ceilings. Convenient for both main railway stations and numerous bus routes, it is usually busy with a varied clientele. The large P-shaped central bar features seven handpumps offering a wide variety of different styles from well known local and national favourites as well as new emerging breweries." | The Drum and Monkey

2 . The Horse Shoe "Dating from 1870, this Victorian pub is recognised by CAMRA as having a nationally important interior which includes Scotland's longest bar. The real ales, from a wide selection of breweries, can be found halfway down the bar on the left side. Close to Central station and the main bus routes the pub can be very busy in the evenings and at weekends. Above the bar there is a lounge/diner where children are welcome until the evenings when karaoke can take over." | N/A

3 . The Pot Still "This busy city centre pub offers four Scottish beers served from tall founts. It has an impressive gantry accommodating a vast collection of malt whiskies. Visitors from all over the world are usually in attendance to sample the whisky; tastings are held regularly. Food in the form of pies is available during the day. Due to its location and popularity, the bar is often packed, but it still has a real, traditional pub atmosphere." | The Pot Still

4 . The Counting House "A busy Wetherspoon pub with an outside drinking area on George Square, Glasgow's civic heartland. It has up to eight cask ales, mainly featuring Scottish breweries. Designed as the Bank of Scotland's head Glasgow office by J T Rochead, it features sculptures by William Mossman and an impressive collection of paintings, drawings and photographs are displayed throughout. A bottle store in an old strong room has a good range of bottles and canned beers. Before 11am, alcohol is only served with food." | Google Maps