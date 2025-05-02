Glasgow's Best Pubs: 8 'old man pubs' turned 'hipster hangouts' in Glasgow

Glasgow is flush with authentic old pubs, when I was wee we’d call these ‘old man pubs’ where every punter would be the type of old guy you’d seemingly only see with a pipe lazily hanging out of his mouth holding himself up in some dark doorway or ripping up a coupon outside a bookies.

These days however you can walk into any number of these old school bars and be met with some arty types drinking bottles of IPA, much to my shock.

This isn’t a bad thing however, and that’s the great thing about Glasgow. It’d be easy to say these spots are getting gentrified and the community is dead, etc etc, but we don’t think that’s the case at all.

If you want to be a truly independent pub in 2025 you can’t live off the regular weekday trade alone, you need the young squad lining the bar at night too. The great thing about Glasgow is that no area gets truly gentrified, at least not fully. Just look at Dennistoun, you can get a pint of lager and read a paper at the Snug then see a live DJ with a cocktail at Redmonds.

Who knows why the younger alternative generation is turning there nose up at all the hospitality rubbish that is catered for them. The ‘immersive experiences’, neon-lit chain cocktail bars, faux-rustic Gastropubs, ‘hidden’ speakeasys; the list goes on.

Maybe it’s because those spots aren’t the ‘real’ Glasgow. Just more corporate nonsense you could find in any city. In all the pubs we’ve listed below the drink is cheap, the atmosphere is rowdy, and all in all it’s just a much more memorable, Glaswegian experience.

Take a look below at 8 old school Glasgow pubs turned hipster hangouts in 2025.

1 . Lynch's / The Olde Burnt Barns Down on London Road, Lynch's is particularly popular with the young crowd on gig days at the Barrowlands. | Lynch's

2 . The Laurieston It's no surprise that the Laurieston brings in all sorts of punters. Often times the lounge will be full of the old regulars while the bar will be lined with folks with funny haircuts and baggy jeans. Regardless the place is always bouncing and the crowds seem to get on well enough. | Contributed

3 . The Old Ship Bank The Old Ship Bank on Saltmarket has been popular with all crowds for years now. In no small part thanks to their weekend karaoke hosted by Glasgow legend May Miller. | Thomas Nugent / Geograph

4 . The Old Toll Bar Ever since it was revived you'll find people of all ages drinking in the Old Toll. They even put gigs on down stairs. | Supplied