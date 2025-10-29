Glasgow's best neighbourhood sandwich shop has opened new location in city centre

After a whirlwind overhaul of the ground floor space of a landmark building in Glasgow city centre, the latest lunch dining destination has opened.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The over-the-top, big, bold and unapologetically messy sandwiches served by Homemade at No. 11 have made their place in Partick one of the most talked about food destinations in the city. Now, owner Caitlin Hutton has opened a new location near Glasgow city centre.

Walk down Dowanhill Street in Partick around lunchtime and you’ll spot the small queue snaking towards a modest shopfront. Inside, a blur of caramelised onions, sizzling chicken cutlets, shredded vegetables, drizzled sauces and sliced bread. Homemade at No. 11 is a café that’s quietly redefined what a sandwich can be in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlin started Homemade in lockdown, posting cooking videos on Instagram and delivering meals around the city. She soon realised that her take on over-sized sandwiches, inspired by American subs that would feature in episodes of The Sopranos, were the star of the show. She opened in Partick to an ecstatic reaction four years ago.

Now the Homemade team have transformed the ground floor at 106 Hope Street into their new outpost. The unit is in a prominent position close to Glasgow Central Station and Bothwell Street. The building is an often-overlooked architectural gem, the category-A listed former headquarters of the Scottish Temperance League. It was previously a beauty salon, before that it was a kilt shop.

Supplied

The new shop, fully renovated and ready to go, opened at 12.30pm this afternoon. Caitlin said: “Today is the day. A really stressful few weeks to get our new home over the line and feeling really grateful (and really nervous x) that we can finally say we’re open.

“All this JOY wouldn’t be possible without all of our lovely, loyal customers up to this point and all our staff who’ve worked tirelessly along with me to get us here. We’ll be open from 12-3 as of today for the rest of the week to ease us into the big city life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our top three recommended sandwiches from Homemade’s menu are:

The French Dip, a hugely impressive combination of thin-sliced rare roast beef, wholegrain mayo, caramelised onions, melted gruyère cheese, served with a beef jus dip.

Chicken Parm, with panko and parmesan-fried chicken, homemade tomato sugo, melted mozzarella, basil and grated parmesan.

The One with the Pear which features balsamic roast pear, fresh mozzarella, crispy chicken, torched Parma ham, and a hot honey drizzle.

Homemade at No. 11

Caitlin Hutton serves up some of the most spectacular sandwiches in the city from her shop on Dowanhill Street. Her partner had initially looked at the location for a pizza place. At the time she was running her private catering business from home during lockdown, offering dine-at-home boxes. She made the decision to move into Partick and start her sandwich menu that has enhanced local lunchtimes.

She has found opening in the West End a positive experience: "I love it here, it’s so nice. My dad grew up in Partick so he was chuffed, he still drinks in The Smiddy up the road. I moved in here then a year later Big Bear Bakery opened. The amount of new places that have opened since I started has been great. We all send customers to each others business and in general everyone is so supportive with each other. It is such a nice community."

Since then the cafe has gained a cult following, with the impressive looking sandwiches selling out quickly, usually on weekends. Recent tasty specials include panko breaded chicken seasoned with togarashi on a toasted sub with kewpie mayo, shredded iceberg and pickled red cabbage with a homemade katsu curry dip.