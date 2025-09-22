The latest addition to the city centre’s food and drink scene is imminent with a sandwich shop owner ready to take over a space in a landmark building near Glasgow Central Station.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The over-the-top, big, bold and unapologetically messy sandwiches served by Homemade at No. 11 have made their place in Partick one of the most talked about food destinations in the city. Now, owner Caitlin Hutton has taken possession of the keys to a new location in the city centre.

Walk down Dowanhill Street in Partick around lunchtime and you’ll spot the small queue snaking towards a modest shopfront. Inside, a blur of caramelised onions, sizzling chicken cutlets, shredded vegetables, drizzled sauces and sliced bread. Homemade at No. 11 is a café that’s quietly redefined what a sandwich can be in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlin started Homemade in lockdown, posting cooking videos on Instagram and delivering meals around the city. She soon realised that her take on over-sized sandwiches, inspired by American subs that would feature in episodes of The Sopranos, were the star of the show. She opened in Partick to an ecstatic reaction four years ago.

Now the Homemade team have plans to transform the ground floor at 106 Hope Street into their new outpost. The unit is in a prominent position close to Glasgow Central Station and Bothwell Street. The building is an often-overlooked architectural gem, the category-A listed former headquarters of the Scottish Temperance League. It was previously a beauty salon, before that it was a kilt shop.

Supplied

All I know so far is that the owner of one of the best Glasgow hospitality openings of the last five years now has the keys to a new location on Hope Street. I’m hoping that means fantastic big sandwiches in the city centre soon. I will be joining the queue as soon as they open their doors.

Our top three recommended sandwiches from Homemade’s Partick menu are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The French Dip, a hugely impressive combination of thin-sliced rare roast beef, wholegrain mayo, caramelised onions, melted gruyère cheese, served with a beef jus dip.

Chicken Parm, with panko and parmesan-fried chicken, homemade tomato sugo, melted mozzarella, basil and grated parmesan.

The One with the Pear which features balsamic roast pear, fresh mozzarella, crispy chicken, torched Parma ham, and a hot honey drizzle.

Homemade at No. 11

Caitlin Hutton serves up some of the most spectacular sandwiches in the city from her shop on Dowanhill Street. Her partner had initially looked at the location for a pizza place. At the time she was running her private catering business from home during lockdown, offering dine-at-home boxes. She made the decision to move into Partick and start her sandwich menu that has enhanced local lunchtimes.

She has found opening in the West End a positive experience: "I love it here, it’s so nice. My dad grew up in Partick so he was chuffed, he still drinks in The Smiddy up the road. I moved in here then a year later Big Bear Bakery opened. The amount of new places that have opened since I started has been great. We all send customers to each others business and in general everyone is so supportive with each other. It is such a nice community."

Since then the cafe has gained a cult following, with the impressive looking sandwiches selling out quickly, usually on weekends. Recent tasty specials include panko breaded chicken seasoned with togarashi on a toasted sub with kewpie mayo, shredded iceberg and pickled red cabbage with a homemade katsu curry dip.