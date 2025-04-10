3 . Cafe Gandolfi

"Café Gandolfi is one of Glasgow’s most iconic restaurants. It’s rich history dates back to 1979 when Iain Mackenzie founded the restaurant in the offices of the old cheese market. The only restaurant in the vicinity for much of the 80’s, others eventually followed suit, buoyed up by the café’s success. Inspired by his love of photography, Iain named the cafe after the Gandolfi camera. While the space is famed for serving innovative Scottish cuisine, including dishes like Stornoway black pudding and fresh seafood, its stunning interior also shines through its locally designed furniture and striking stained-glass window. Today, Café Gandolfi is run by Seumas MacInnes, with the help of his three children. Born in Glasgow, Seumas landed a part-time job at Café Gandolfi in 1983 peeling potatoes and spent the next 12 years working his way up the ranks, before taking the reins in 1995." | Google Maps