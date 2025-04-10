Glasgow Chamber of Commerce have launched a new initiative in celebration of Glasgow 850 exploring the very best Glaswegian restaurants across several different categories.
Categories include: Taste the World - for international restaurants here in Glasgow, Taste through Time - exploring the historic Glasgow restaurants that influenced Glaswegian hospitality, and Taste for Good - a selection of Glaswegian restaurants that provide support for charitable causes.
Today we wanted to explore a few of the restaurants that Glasgow’s Chamber of Commerce have deemed historic, as well as the stories behind those old eateries.
The Glasgow Chamber of Commerce describe their Taste through Time experience as such: “On our Taste through Time experience you’ll unearth culinary gems, found in places that are a true piece of Glasgow history – including The Glasgow Society of Musicians building and Charles Rennie Mackintosh designed spaces.
“You can also re-discover nostalgic flavours like classic Scottish sweets made in 1880s copper pans and award-winning ice cream served the same way for over a century.
“Of course, all this walking is thirsty work! Why not end your visit with a dram at Glasgow’s only riverfront distillery and toast the rich architectural and cultural heritage powered by the iconic Clyde?”
Take a look below at 8 of the most historic restaurants in Glasgow according to the Chamber of Commerce, including what they had to say about them.
1. Battlefield Rest
"Born in Glasgow to first generation Italian immigrants, Glasgow hospitality legend, Marco Giannasi, founded Battlefield Rest in 1994. Although retired, Marco is still involved with the business under the new ownership of long-term employees, Alex Matheson and Jen Doherty.
Marco was forced to return to Tuscany, aged just six, when Italy declared war in the 1940s and riots against Glasgow’s Italian establishments became commonplace. After graduating, Marco returned to Glasgow to manage his parents’ restaurant, L’Ariosto. After honing his skills, Marco opened his own restaurant, housed within the Southside’s former tram shelter in Battlefield.
Built in 1915, Battlefield was once a popular resting place for travellers. As trams gradually went out of use, so too did the building, until Marco saw its potential and transformed it into the restaurant it is today." | Glasgow City Archives
2. Café d' Jaconelli
"Established in 1924, Cafe D` Jaconelli is one of Glasgow’s finest examples of a traditional Italian-Scottish cafe. Here, you’ll be transported back in time, with red leather booths and a vintage juke box pumping out tunes from bygone days while enjoying a cooked breakfast, burger and chips, or just a midday milky coffee.
In the early 20th century, Mario Jaconelli’s parents left Italy for Glasgow and bought the café at Queens Cross. When taking on the family business, he quickly became a familiar face to long queues of customers – who have been returning for decades.
Today, Jaconelli’s is run and co-owned by dynamic duo, James Evans and his wife, Sharon." | Getty Images
3. Cafe Gandolfi
"Café Gandolfi is one of Glasgow’s most iconic restaurants. It’s rich history dates back to 1979 when Iain Mackenzie founded the restaurant in the offices of the old cheese market. The only restaurant in the vicinity for much of the 80’s, others eventually followed suit, buoyed up by the café’s success.
Inspired by his love of photography, Iain named the cafe after the Gandolfi camera. While the space is famed for serving innovative Scottish cuisine, including dishes like Stornoway black pudding and fresh seafood, its stunning interior also shines through its locally designed furniture and striking stained-glass window.
Today, Café Gandolfi is run by Seumas MacInnes, with the help of his three children. Born in Glasgow, Seumas landed a part-time job at Café Gandolfi in 1983 peeling potatoes and spent the next 12 years working his way up the ranks, before taking the reins in 1995." | Google Maps
4. Drygate
"Drygate Brewing Co. was founded in 2014 as a collaboration between established Scottish craft brewers William Bros Brewing Co. and the renowned Tennent’s Caledonian Breweries. Located in one of the most historical throughfares in the city, Drygate sits next to the Tennent’s Wellpark Brewery – Scotland’s oldest commercial brewery, dating back to 1556.
Brothers, and craft beer enthusiasts, Matt and Sam Corden, were brought on board to create a space where craft beer could thrive in a city already steeped in brewing history. Drawing on the traditions and expertise of Tennent’s and William Bros, while embracing bold experimentation, the pair brought their vision to life. Drygate has since become an established hub for beer lovers and is firmly rooted in Glasgow’s vibrant brewing culture. " | Drygate Brewery
