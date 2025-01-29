Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Irish bar will only be opening for three days in Glasgow city centre before reopening later in the year

Dropkick Murphys will open their new Glasgow bar on Midland Street in the city centre on Friday 7 February.

The Irish bar have confirmed that they will only be opening for three days over the weekend before they open fully in Glasgow later this year.

The bar on Merchant Street in the capital have established themselves as one of the best places for a night out in Edinburgh and will now be heading across the M8 to Glasgow.

A spokesperson for the new Irish bar said: "If you want to see the new venue, you will need to get down sharpish, as they are only trading until Sunday the 9th. They have decided to trade for three days to dip their toe in the Glasgow market before reopening later in the year.

"However, the weekend promises to be a busy one, with a packed lineup of fun, including seven live bands, full coverage of the Six Nations rugby, the GAA, and a huge Super Bowl Party on Sunday the 9th.

“Other craic over the weekend includes a Paul Mescal Lookalike Competition, Westlife Karaoke and FREE Bottomless Crisp Sandwich Brunch with Mr Tayto, plus lots more!