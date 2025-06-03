Global Tea brand set to open takeaway shop in Glasgow City Centre

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:18 BST

A brand new Chinese tea shop could open in Glasgow City Centre if plans are approved

HeyTea have put forward plans to open a second shop in Glasgow, now in Glasgow City Centre.

Set for 10 Renfield Street, HeyTea have asked Glasgow City Council’s planning board for permission to install a new shopfront on 10 Renfield Street, below China Sea. Previously the unit was occupied by a beauty salon, and before then it was a Chinese Supermarket.

Currently HeyTea have one shop in Glasgow, located on Byres Road. The new shop on Renfield Street will have a capacity to seat 20 people, and will employ 8 full-time members of staff, and 8 part-time.

Proposed opening hours are currently 11am to 9pm, 7 days a week.

The new shop would operate similarly to the existing shop on Byres Road, and would offer Matcha, Tea lattes, bubble tea, and ‘cheese tea’.

The concept of cheese tea was invented by HeyTea in Jiangmen City China back in 2011.

Cheese Tea is served cold which features a ‘creamy, sweet, and slightly salty foam’ over green or black tea - offering a kind of umami mix of flavours.

