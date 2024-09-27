The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The Guide, which lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs - and is on sale now. This year seven pubs have been added to the annual Good Beer Guide in Greater Glasgow.

Despite the tough trading environment facing a lot of licensees, they continue to battle against the odds, and the 2025 Guide boasts over 900 pubs that are new to this edition.

Information in the Guide is collated by thousands of CAMRA volunteers who give up their time every year to select the best of the best across the UK.

As well as covering 314 of the very best pubs across Aberdeen & Grampian, Argyll & The Isles, Ayrshire & Arran, Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Edinburgh & The Lothians, Greater Glasgow & Clyde Valley, Highlands & The Western Isles, Kingdom of Fife, Loch Lomond, Stirling & The Trossachs, Northern Isles and Tayside, it includes 52 new pub entries across the counties.

The foreword of The Good Beer Guide 2025 has been written by multi award-winning Iain Macleod, ITV’s Executive Producer for Continuing Drama.

In his foreword, MacLeod says: “...the story which threatened one of our pubs the most was also the one which most resonated with our times. In 2023, the Rovers Return closed its doors.

“A combination of the lingering legacy of the Covid lockdowns and the cost-of-living crisis meant that landlady Jenny Bradley couldn’t afford to keep it open. The characters – and the viewers – lamented the news like the loss of a loved one. If it were needed, it was a timely reminder of the central place the nation’s pubs have in our lives and in our affections.”

This year’s Guide is sponsored by Midland Snacks Traditional Pork Scratchings and endorsed by Cask Marque. The Good Beer Guide 2025 was published yesterday, 26 September 2024, and is available to order now from https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

1 . The State A CAMRA endorsed pub and home of the longest running blues jam in Glasgow. They serve an excellent steak pie. The bar has been here on Holland Street since 1905. | The State

2 . The Burnbrae - Bearsden The Burnbrae is a popular spot on Milngavie road with outdoor seating and a great selection of ales. | The Burnbrae

3 . The Crown Inn - Biggar Described as a 'pleasent and friendly inn' by CAMRA - the Crown Inn is well worth a visit next time you're in Biggar | Contributed

4 . The Hay Stook - East KIlbride The Hay Stook in East Kilbride is a popular Wetherspoons pub selected for the guide thanks to its selection of ales. | Contributed