Graham Norton pops into popular Hyndland wine and spirits boutique
and live on Freeview channel 276
Graham Norton was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s West End when he visited Corke & Caske in Hyndland.
Corke and Caske is a great spot to head to as they offer wine and spirit tasting from their in-store bar which serves drinks and charcuterie boards.
The team behind the independent wine and spirits boutique on Hyndland Road have established themselves as a much loved neighbourhood favourite took to social media to express their joy of welcoming the Irish comedian to their wine shop.
On their Instagram they said: "What a pleasure to meet the amazing Graham Norton, made my day."
It’s not the first time that the BBC star has been spotted out and about in Glasgow in recent times with Norton also being spotted at Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane as well as visiting the Alasdair Gray Archive.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.