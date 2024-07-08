Graham Norton pops into popular Hyndland wine and spirits boutique

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corke and Caske in Hyndland were thrilled to welcome Graham Norton to their store.

Graham Norton was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s West End when he visited Corke & Caske in Hyndland.

Corke and Caske is a great spot to head to as they offer wine and spirit tasting from their in-store bar which serves drinks and charcuterie boards.

The team behind the independent wine and spirits boutique on Hyndland Road have established themselves as a much loved neighbourhood favourite took to social media to express their joy of welcoming the Irish comedian to their wine shop.

Corke and Caske

On their Instagram they said: "What a pleasure to meet the amazing Graham Norton, made my day."