The 2022 Great Taste Awards have been announced.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Taste Awards 2022 have been announced, as thousands of artisan food producers from across the globe have discovered if their products have scooped a prestigious award after being blind judged by more than 500 judges.

Scottish business have been awarded 337 Great Taste Awards in the world’s largest food and drink accreditation scheme based entirely on taste. In Glasgow, nine businesses were awarded either one or three stars.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the Great Taste Awards?

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else.

All products in the line-up for judging are blind-tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This year, the judging took place over 90 days across two judging locations (Dorset and London) with a panel of more than 500 judges.

This year’s line-up saw food and drink products submitted from a staggering 110 different countries from across the world.

Past winners have claimed that displaying a Great Taste sticker has increased sales by as much as 50%; as food-lovers from around the globe clamour to taste the best food and drinks products of 2022.

Who are the Great Taste Award judges?

Great Taste’s prestigious judging panel is made up of over 500 food and drink professionals, including critics, chefs, recipe creators, buyers, retailers, journalists, broadcasters, and experts in the field.

2022’s judging line-up included head buyers from Selfridges, Whole Foods, Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose, BBC Good Food editor Keith Kendrick, and delicious. editor Karen Barnes.

They also included: Bake Off contestant and author Chetna Makan, MasterChef Professionals finalist Santosh Shah, food and drink consultant Mallika Basu, BBC’s Nigel Barden, national television presenters Lotte Duncan and Juliet Sear, restaurateurs Kavi Thakrar (Dishoom) and Amy Poon (Poon’s), journalists including Felicity Cloake (The Guardian), Xanthe Clay (Telegraph) and Joanna Blythman (multiple national titles), as well food writers Gill Meller, Melissa Thompson, and Georgina Hayden among many others.

This experienced panel, each with trusted palates, have together tasted and re-judged the 3-star winning products to crown the Golden Fork trophy winners as well as the Great Taste 2022 Supreme Champion.

The full list of this year’s winners and where to buy them can be found online and a wide range of the award-winning products are available to buy in delis, farm shops and independent retail outlets across the country.

The Glasgow businesses with a 2022 Great Taste award