The Great Taste Awards for 2021 have been announced.

What’s happening: The Great Taste Awards have given six Glasgow businesses stars in their 2021 awards.

Why it matters: The Great Taste Awards have been a benchmark for quality speciality food and drink sold in the UK. This accreditation scheme, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, sees 10,000 products vying to win a coveted one-, two- or even three-star award every year.

What Glasgow businesses were awarded stars in 2021?

Douglas Laing & Co Ltd won two stars for its Scallywag and Big Peat whiskies and one star for Rock Island whisky.

Hawkhead Whisky Smoked won two stars for their Whisky Smoked Chilli Salt.

Glasgow’s Beefcake Cafe (home of award-winning sourdough and brownies) won two stars for their Beefcake Mushroom, Potato and Chard pie and Beefcake Steak pie.

Aldomak Ltd confectionery won one star for their Bonnie Glen Orange & Belgian Chocolate Fudge.

Good Nude Food also won one star for the Supergreens with Spirulina superkraut.

Finally, Savora Drinks were awarded one star for their Zesty Lime & Sweet Agave.