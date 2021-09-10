Greek restaurant owner launches new bar in Glasgow in tribute to late father

Diners in Glasgow are now able to enjoy a full Greek night out all under one roof with the launch of a new bar.

Linda and Stascia Bantouvakis. Pic: Elaine Livingstone.

What is the bar: The owners of popular Greek taverna, Yiamas, hope to make partygoers feel as if they’re on holiday in Greece with the launch of Yianni’s.

Cretian Yiannis Bantouvakis opened Yiamas in 2012. When he died of cancer in 2016, he had already built the restaurant up to be one of the city’s favourites. Since then, daughter Stascia Bantouvakis and mother Linda Bantouvakis have been working to keep his legacy alive by continuing to build on his dedication to traditional Greek food and hospitality.

Now, they hope to take the venue into its next decade with the launch of Yianni’s – a bar which Stascia believes will make visitors “feel like they’re in a beach bar on a Greek island”.

What does the bar serve: The new bar will serve Greek wines, cocktails and small meze, but loyal customers need not fear as they will still be able to enjoy the cult-favourite Gyros downstairs.

What do the owners say: Stascia (33) from Dennistoun, said: “Yianni’s will be the perfect complement to Yiamas. All under one roof, we’ll have the traditional authentic Greek restaurant that all our customers love, and then something very different upstairs.