Greek Street Food restaurant set to open Clydeside in Glasgow City Centre

Greek street food will soon be avaliable at Clydeside Containers when the hospitality opens in Glasgow City Centre in late Spring 2025

“Gyros belongs on the streets. It’s street food—it's meant to be spontaneous, fresh, and full of flavour,” says Yorgos, founder of Greek Street Yeeros, the latest vendor joining Glasgow's buzzing Clydeside Containers.

Announced on the Clydeside Containers Podcast with host Billy Kirkwood, the popular street-food spot is expanding from its thriving Barras Market location to become part of Glasgow's premier street-food hub.

Yorgos, who originally trained and worked as an architect, left behind the world of blueprints for a more interactive connection with the city he loves. "I wanted something more interactive with people," he explained. His passion for street culture, art, and Greek authenticity led him to the heart of Glasgow’s street art scene—the Barras Market—where Greek Street Yeeros quickly became a favorite. "From day one, it was busy. The queue was about 15 meters long. I couldn’t believe it," he recounted during the podcast.

Greek Street Yeeros focuses on simplicity and authenticity, offering traditional Athens-style gyros with pork, chicken, and lamb, paired with fresh ingredients and traditional Greek sauces. Yorgos is known for his creative specials and meticulous approach to taste, proudly stating, "I have a very picky palate. If it doesn’t taste amazing, I won’t serve it."

Discussing the move to Clydeside Containers, Yorgos expressed excitement about joining a community of passionate, independent vendors. “I love this vibrant and creative atmosphere. It’s all about inspiration and pushing each other to get better and better,” he noted, highlighting the project's unique collaborative spirit.

Greek Street Yeeros is set to continue surprising and delighting customers at the Clydeside Containers, promising innovative weekly specials and an authentic Greek street-food experience. As Yorgos sums up his philosophy, "It's not just about serving food—it's about culture, it's about honesty, it's about real connections."

Clydeside Containers is set to open in Late Spring 2025.