Greggs of Glasgow: All Greggs bakers in Glasgow City Centre ranked by review scores

Greggs in huge in Glasgow. That’s undeniable - Glasgow has over 50 Greggs in the city boundaries - more than the entire city of London (around 42), despite having less than 10% of the British capital’s population.

They’ve experienced a massive boom in business following the Covid-19 lockdowns thanks to their ever-popular sausage rolls, breakfast deals, and sweet treats - not to mention their tactical shopfronts in commuter locations and central thoroughfares.

Though not all Greggs are created equal, clearly giving how much their online reviews vary from franchise to franchise. That’s why today we’ve ranked all the Greggs in Glasgow City Centre according to online reviews.

Take a look below at all the Greggs in Glasgow City Centre ranked from best to worst according to reviews online.

1 . Greggs Gordon Street 4.3 | Google Maps

2 . Greggs George Street 4.3 | Google Maps

3 . Greggs Argyle Street 4.2 | Google Maps

4 . Greggs St Enoch Square 4.2 | Google Maps