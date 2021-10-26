Greggs opens drive thru store in Dalkeith, and Glasgow might be next

Greggs continues the development of it’s stores, and expansion of its drive thru portfolio once again.

Greggs: Scotland’s first Greggs drive-thru opens in Midlothian. (Picture credit: Neil Hanna Photography)

Your lunchtime Greggs stop just got a whole lot easier, as the brand launches another drive thru in Dalkeith.

The fan favourite has slowly been opening more drive thru outlets over the last few years, with the first opening four years ago.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While this isn’t the first drive thru store, it is the first one ever in Scotland.

It is reported that Newcastle-headquarters are already planning on adding another store to its drive-thru portfolio in Glasgow.

In fact, Glasgow City Council already granted the planning permission last year for a location in Great Western Retail Park.

The store will operate on the following opening hours:

5:30am - 7pm on Mondays to Fridays

6:30am-6pm on Saturdays

6:30-5pm on Sundays

The opening of this new shop has brought 16 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing an on the go experience for the Greggs lovers in Dalkeith.

We expect this isn’t going to be the last drive thru Greggs we see this side of the border.