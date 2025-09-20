Footballer turned podcaster turned restaurateur Si Ferry and pizza specialist Ally Beattie tell us what to expect from new restaurant Grosso, opening on Duke Street.

There’s a point just before a restaurant opens when all the important elements are still to be added to the dining room, but you can see where things are heading. I’ve paid a couple of visits to this space, a former bank in Duke Street as it has turned into a new Italian American inspired restaurant. Grosso opens on 24 September and they have their first service for invited guests this evening.

It’s been the culmination of a dream for former footballer Si Ferry who got to know Dennistoun when he signed for Celtic on a youth contract: “When I first moved through here, I used to get the train to Bellgrove and walk through Duke Street. This was always the first thing I say when I first moved through to Glasgow. Very quickly I started eating in Italian restaurants around here, which is probably where my love for Italian food came from.”

Ferry, born in Dundee, went on to make his mark in football at Swindon Town, where he played over 100 matches. He also had spells at Portsmouth, Dundee, and Peterhead before moving into coaching and media. A presenter of the Open Goal podcast, Si has interviewed some of the leading figures in Scottish football and taken live shows to venues including The Hydro and SWG3.

When I visited, work was very much still underway to get the restaurant ready for opening. The menu brings together inspiration from some of Si’s favourite food with pizza expertise from Ally Beattie and pasta dishes by Chris Rouse. Chris won Italian Chef of the Year at the Scottish Italian Awards whilst working at Celino’s in Dennistoun, and has also worked at Andiamo in Hamilton, Bar Milano, Nardini’s and opened Black Dove in Shawlands. Ally, who has been making pizza in Strathaven, recently teamed up with brunch cafe Scran for a New York pizza concept.

Ally has come up with an interesting base for his Grosso pizzas, somewhere between Neopolitan and New York. The kitchen isn’t finished yet but the oven is fired up and he prepares a pizza with toppings of black pudding, spianata and crowdie cheese. It is a taste sensation.

Si outlined some of the themes he wanted to incorporate into the menu - Italian classics, New York Italian restaurant favourites, Scottish ingredients, Glasgow East End attitude and personality: “We are are an Italian restaurant, we have connections to the East End, we also wanted to integrate some of our Scottish roots into the pizza and pasta as well” Ally says.

Other highlights from the menu include a carbonara linguine with egg, bacon and pecorino; chicken parmigiana with red sauce and pasta pomodoro; local prawns and crab with chilli, tomato and bucatini pasta or a beef and pork lasagne.

You can watch my full conversation with Si and Ally above or at the GlasgowWorld YouTube channel.

Bookings for Grosso are now open here.