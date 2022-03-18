Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow launches new Mother’s Day cocktail

Have a toast to mum with Hard Rock Cafe’s new Mumosa cocktail, made with Passion fruit, Orange juice, berry cranberry, pineapple guava and fresh berries, plus a bottle of Da Luca Prosecco, all for £39.95.

You can also treat her to some good grub. Guests can also enjoy food from Hard Rock Cafe’s menu, which includes dishes guaranteed to tickle those tastebuds; from its steak burgers to grilled chicken caesar salad bowls, to the fajitas.