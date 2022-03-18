Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow launches new Mother’s Day cocktail

This Mother’s Day, Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow is urging guests to eat, drink and treat all mums to a brand new cocktail.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 18th March 2022, 8:14 am

Have a toast to mum with Hard Rock Cafe’s new Mumosa cocktail, made with Passion fruit, Orange juice, berry cranberry, pineapple guava and fresh berries, plus a bottle of Da Luca Prosecco, all for £39.95.

You can also treat her to some good grub. Guests can also enjoy food from Hard Rock Cafe’s menu, which includes dishes guaranteed to tickle those tastebuds; from its steak burgers to grilled chicken caesar salad bowls, to the fajitas.

The Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow on Buchanan Street.

For additional information on Hard Rock Cafe and table reservations, visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

