Hard Rock Cafe in Glasgow City Centre's Buchanan Street closes doors with immediate effect
Hard Rock Café on Buchanan Street in Glasgow City Centre has closed its doors with immediate effect today - with staff unsure if their jobs are protected.
The popular worldwide Rock Café shut its doors today - leaving a sign on its doors indicating that it will not be operating today. The sign read: "Hard Rock Café will not be operating today. We apologise for the inconvenience."
Their website repeats the same message and bookings are currently not being taken at any point in the future. It is unclear what will happen to staff who currently work at the chain restaurant and bar.
Writing on Twitter, Unite Hospitality said: "We understand that @HardRock in Glasgow may have closed with immediate effect.
"We are currently supporting workers affected.
"If you are not already involved, please contact us directly."
A tribute band booked to play the venue next month were not informed of the closure today.
Passers-by appear confused, approaching the doors only to be turned away by the sign. This news follows the immediate closure of chain hotel on Clyde Street, Virgin Hotels, back at the end of last year, read more about that in our report here.
A spokesperson for Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow said: "We regret the Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow, located at 179 Buchanan Street, will not be operating at this time, but we continue to welcome our valued guests at the Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh, located at 20 George Street in Edinburgh, EH2 2PF." Unite Hospitality have been contacted for comment.