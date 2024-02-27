Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hard Rock Café on Buchanan Street in Glasgow City Centre has closed its doors with immediate effect today - with staff unsure if their jobs are protected.

The popular worldwide Rock Café shut its doors today - leaving a sign on its doors indicating that it will not be operating today. The sign read: "Hard Rock Café will not be operating today. We apologise for the inconvenience."

Their website repeats the same message and bookings are currently not being taken at any point in the future. It is unclear what will happen to staff who currently work at the chain restaurant and bar.

Writing on Twitter, Unite Hospitality said: "We understand that @HardRock in Glasgow may have closed with immediate effect.

"We are currently supporting workers affected.

"If you are not already involved, please contact us directly."

A tribute band booked to play the venue next month were not informed of the closure today.

The Hard Rock Café Glasgow on Buchanan Street closed its doors with immediate effect today, February 27

Passers-by appear confused, approaching the doors only to be turned away by the sign. This news follows the immediate closure of chain hotel on Clyde Street, Virgin Hotels, back at the end of last year, read more about that in our report here.