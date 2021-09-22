Here’s what’s on the Six by Nico Guilty Pleasures menu

The latest concept from Six by Nico is available now.

Picture Nico’s fried chicken

Six by Nico has, once again, changed its six weekly tasting menu to Guilty Pleasures.

What’s on the Six by Nico Guilty Pleasures menu?

Spaghetti bolognese - octopus and pork bolognese, fregola sarda and aged pecorino foam.

Straight from the Can - ceviche of tuna, pickled watermelon, Tokyo turnip, bonito, dashi jelly and avocado puree.

Lamb Kebab - Spiced belly of suckling lamb, pickled white cabbage, rose harissa emulsion and cucumber chutney.

Fish supper 2.0 - Scrabster cod, caramelised cauliflower, curry sauce, caper and raisin.

Nico’s fried chicken - Chicken, NFC crumb, leg roulade, barbecue corn, hen of the woods and black garlic emulsion.

Nutella and waffles - Chocolate and praline cremeux, sour cherry, stroopwafel and creme fraiche.

How long is it available for? Guilty Pleasures' will run from Monday 20 September to Sunday 31 October 2021 at Six by Nico restaurants in Finnieston and Glasgow Southside.

How much? The menu will be priced from £32 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant.