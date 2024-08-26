Historic Glasgow café on the Gallowgate put up for sale

The café has been a long established part of Glasgow’s food and drink scene for over seven decades

A popular Glasgow East End café which has been serving locals for over 70 years has been put up for sale.

The Criterion café which closed its doors recently has been put up for sale and is listed on the market for offers over £25,000 by Smith and Clough.

Smith & Clough

In recent times, it has been best known as the place to get the cheapest fish supper in Glasgow which is priced at only £4.95. It was only taken over last year by Paddy Quinn last year with Quinn hoping to preserve the legacy of the long-established premises. Quinn also runs well-known Finnieston chippy the Kent fish and chip shop.

Business agents Smith & Clough say that the café is in a “prominent city centre trading position in a busy commercial area” and is the “ideal opportunity for an owner/operator”.

The full listing for The Criterion Cafe can be found here.

