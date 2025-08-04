The historic Paisley pub closed its doors for renovations last year and will now reopen under a new name.

The Anchor Bar on Gauze Street, Paisley closed its doors in August 2024, announcing a renovation that was anticipated as lasting a few weeks however, a year later, the pub is now nearing reopening under a new name.

The Anchor At The Abbey is just weeks away from reopening according to the team behind the Paisley pub - with the establishment described as “a new drinking & dining destination for Paisley. Serving up a menu of pub classics, draught beers, cocktails & great wines.”

Posting on Facebook, The Anchor At The Abbey said: “Welcome to The Anchor At The Abbey, a landmark traditional Paisley pub, beautifully crated & lovingly restored directly across from Paisley Abbey & Paisley Town Hall.

“We are committed to serving seriously good food using fresh seasonal produce alongside a great selection of beers, wines and cocktails in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

“Keep your eyes peeled here as we add the finishing comfort touches over the next couple of weeks as we get ready for opening!”

The Anchor has been operating in some form since the late 1800s - as a confectioner and grocer, as well as a pub. The pub’s modern name takes its inspiration from Paisley Abbey, which is situated nearby.

It will offer up “a diverse menu inspired by pub classics will sit alongside a wide range of draught & cask beers on tap, delicious cocktails and a carefully considered wine list” according to social media posts.