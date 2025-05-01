Historic pub on Glasgow's oldest street sees new St Mungo inspired makeover

Last Friday, April 25, a new pub called Kentigern’s opened on Glasgow’s High Street in the east of the city centre. Just a short walk from Glasgow Cathedral, the pub was formerly known as the Black Bull before it was sold to a new owner after the head of the old pub retired in November of 2024.

The pub has since seen a extensive remodelling and is now open to customers. Named Kentigern’s, another name given to St. Mungo the patron saint of Glasgow, it’s themed around the old saint who is said to have founded Glasgow 850 years.

It’s fitting that such a pub should open such a short way away from the cathedral, on the city’s oldest street, and in 2025, the 850th anniversary of Glasgow. The remodel has seen the pub extensively modernised - many who visited the Black Bull before hand had described it as dated - though it’s still a pretty small cosy space.

The majority of the seating is made up by booths, meaning it would be a good place to come with a group of friends if you could get a seat. There’s a well-stocked gantry, and a range of draught on offer. A pint of Tennent’s would cost you £4.50 at time of opening.

There’s plaques on the wall explaining the history of Glasgow as it relates to Kentigern, and a hand painted mural of the historic Glasgow High Street and Trongate on the wall. We can see this spot doing well with tourists in the area, though when we went in it seemed the pub had managed to retain a small group of regulars from the Black Bull, impressive given that it’s been shut down for half a year.

Take a look below for a first look at the new pub on Glasgow’s High Street.

1 . Kentigern's Contributed

2 . Kentigern's Contributed

3 . Kentigern's Contributed

4 . Kentigern's Contributed