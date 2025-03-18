Historic Scottish pub in Finnieston officially changes ownership

A historic Glasgow pub, The Park Bar, in Finnieston on Argyle Street has changed hands.

The Park Bar has officially changed hands after 30 years under the same ownership.

Nina Steele, the publican behind the Park Bar, has today handed the keys over to Deirdre and Gary Curley - a married couple with experience in managing hospitality on the Isle of Skye.

In a statement posted on social media, The Park Bar said: "Today was the day Nina officially passed on the stewardship of The Park Bar to Deirdre and Gary Curley, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one.

"Nina has proudly continued Terry Ferguson's legacy and expresses confidence that Deirdre and Gary will carry it forward successfully.

"Nina, Allan and Winnie also take a moment to thank all the loyal customers, staff, and musicians who have supported The Park Bar throughout the years, helping to shape it into what it is today.

"Let the Ceilidh carry on!"

Established in 1895, The Park Bar is a West End institution - and is beloved in the cities Gaelic community, alongside folk fans who will remember some of the best trad sessions in the city happening on a random weekday night.

The folk-gaelic cultural pub was given its profile by Terry Ferguson, the former manager of the pub, and singer Donald MacRae - who popularised the scene in Glasgow from the humble pub in the early sixties.

Nina has been behind the bar since those days in the 60s, and will now retire after handling The Park Bar under her stewardship for the last 30 years.

The Park Bar

The Park Bar has long been a home away from home for folks from the Highlands and Islands who have settled in Glasgow, and they can expect much of the same under the new owners.

The Park Bar is not expected to close for any period of time during the hand-over.