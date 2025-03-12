Historic Shawlands pub set for major facelift under Greene King

The Georgic is Shawlands is set for a makeover

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greene King, owners of The Georgic on Pollokshaws Road in Shawlands, are set to revamp the historic pub with a new look for the frontage.

A pub has been on 1097 Pollokshaws Road site as far back as 1939 - offering pints to the good people of Glasgow’s Southside for nearly 90 years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application states that the frontage needs a fresh lick of paint and a new look as : ‘The works proposed have arisen as a result of the need to redecorate the building which is in a poor state of repair.’

No internal works are set to be done, just a face lift for the frontage of the bar. A planning application was required to do work on the pub as it sits within a conservation area in Shawlands.

The Georgic as it appears now | Contributed

The planning proposal for the works set out read in summary: “ Greene King Pub Partners have a substantial number of buildings making up their trading estate. The Company have been custodians of properties that, under other circumstances or in the ownership of other operators, would no longer be public houses; many would have been converted to residential or commercial properties.

“The availability of take-home drink from supermarkets and off-licences and take-away and chilled foods, together with increasing fixed costs and increased tax on beer, has in so many instances accelerated pub closures – some 7 public houses are closing each day at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to its generally well maintained character and its good management, The Georgic has to date maintained its popularity. Therefore, the applicants ask that the Council grant consent for the works.”

The Georgic’s new look as set out in the planning application | Contributed

It is likely that Glasgow City Council will approve this planning application for the pub front. It is unclear how long it will take for the planning application to be approved however, and how long after the works would commence - though in all likelihood we’d expect works to be done by the end of the year, and by the earliest this Summer.