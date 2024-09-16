Hollywood star James McAvoy spotted at beloved Glasgow pub on the Gallowgate
Hollywood star James McAvoy was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s East End over the weekend as he was pictured at a beloved pub on the Gallowgate.
James McAvoy dropped into the Hielan Jessie for a pint on Friday afternoon with the star having previously been snapped out and about in the city.
In recent weeks, the Drumchapel-born star who is known for starring in the likes of Filth, X-Men and Split has been spotted enjoying dinner at Murphy’s Pakora Bar on Argyle Street as well as visiting brand and creative agency Made Brave in the Merchant City’s Social Hub.
Taking to their Instagram, the pub said: “We had an unexpected and delightful visitor at the Hielan Jessie!
“None other than the talented actor James McAvoy dropped in for a pint. His presence brought an electrifying buzz to the cosy pub.
“You may recognise the star from his roles in “X-Men” and “Atonement”. From the whole team it was lovely meeting you!”
