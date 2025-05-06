Hollywood star Neil Patrick Harris spotted on Byres Road in Glasgow's West End

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris is currently filming a new movie in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maki & Ramen recently opened their new restaurant on Byres Road and they have already secured their first famous customer. Starship Troopers, Gone Girl and The Matrix Resurrections actor Neil Patrick Harris visited last night for dinner. The actor starred as Barney Stinson on the CBS series How I Met Your Mother and as Count Olaf on the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events . A child star in the late 1980s, he is known for playing the title character on the ABC series Doogie Howser, M.D.

Harris is in Glasgow to film scenes for the movie Sunny Dancer and ramen is clearly popular with the cast - costars Earl Cave, son of musician Nick Cave, and Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey were previously pictured enjoying a night out at Ramen Dayo on nearby Ashton Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five-time Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris leads the cast in new production Sunny Dancer, alongside James Norton and Jessica Gunning. First launched in Cannes 2024 and announced by Variety, the buzzy project is the second feature from rising UK talent George Jaques, the 25 year old filmmaker who shot a feature-length road-trip drama, Black Dog, in just four weeks.

Pitched as a “deeply personal, coming-of-age, comedy romance, Sunny Dancer follows Ivy (Ramsey), a young girl who is less than thrilled when forced to attend a summer camp for young people affected by cancer. Ivy is in her own hard-earned remission, and through her late-teen skepticism with “Chemo Camp” considered both “Cringe!” and a “Hard Pass!”. But, actually, Sunny Dancer: turns out to be all about turning the “Hard Pass” into the very best moments of life with love, true friendship, and optimism and humour”.

“I’m beyond excited to have such insanely talented people on board — absolute masters of their craft —coming together to create a movie that’s equal parts hilarious and gut-punching,” said Jaques. “I want the audience to laugh till they cry, then actually cry, and walk away with a fresh perspective on how the young, in fighting for life, are seen—not as victims, but as bold, complex, and full of life.”