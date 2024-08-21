Hollywood star spotted dining at Glasgow city centre Italian restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A famous Hollywood star was spotted having a meal at a popular Glasgow Italian restaurant in the city centre.

Actor Shia LaBeouf who has appeared in blockbuster movies in the Transformers franchise, Fury, alongside Brad Pitt, and starred in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is currently in Glasgow and dined at landmark city centre Italian restaurant Banca di Roma with his wife and kids at the weekend.

He is in town alongside with his wife Mia Goth who is filming a new Netflix film version of Frankenstein. Goth also has am impressive list of acting credits to her name as she has starred in Emma and X. Locations for the shoot include the gothic surroundings of Glasgow Cathedral.

The cast set to appear alongside Goth in the film includes Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley and Christian Convery.

Director Guillermo del Toro was spotted out and about in Glasgow in the past year as he scouted locations for the shoot. The three-time Oscar winning director was a fan of the haggis, neeps and tatties at Mharsanta restaurant in the Merchant City. He also visited Blythswood Square to see the notorious former house of Madeleine Smith, the Glasgow socialite who was the accused in a sensational murder trial in 1857, a tale he knew from David Lean’s 1950 film Madeleine.

Having previously described Shelley’s novel as his favourite book of all time, the acclaimed director has been working on a Frankenstein film for more than a decade. Even before he began to work on his own Shelley adaptation, del Toro has discussed his fascination with monsters.

In a 2008 interview with The Scotsman, del Toro said: “Even as a kid, I knew that monsters were far more gentle and far more desirable than the monsters living inside 'nice people'.

“I think being a monster, and accepting that you are a monster, gives you the leeway to not behave like one.

“There are truths about oneself that are really bad and hard to admit. But when you finally have the courage and say them, you liberate yourself. And monsters are a personification of that."