As a city, Glasgow was once synonymous with the culture of markets and trading. The intervening years have seen that eroded. There may well be a blueprint for its return.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In many ways, Cork is a city that has a lot in common with Glasgow. Both would baulk at the idea of being considered their countries “second” cities behind their nation’s respective capitals.

Take a walk through the streets of Cork and you’ll find a city that, like Glasgow, takes its food seriously. As it well should, it produces more than 60% of the artisan food produced across the whole of Ireland - taking into account the rest of the county, that number shoots up to around 85%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the best place in the city to get a real sense of the scale and variety of that production is Cork’s English Market.

Created in 1788, the market has become an important part of the city’s appeal to foodies, of both the local and tourist variety. A wander through the market will find it jam packed with customers, vendors and just about every type of produce you can imagine.

The English Market creates a more social experience of food | Callum McCormack

What it also has are spaces to enjoy that produce. Dotted throughout the market, throngs of people sit and drink coffee and wine at bars. They can try the food, they can talk to the producers of what they’re eating and drinking. All of that put together creates an atmosphere unlike many other places. It makes food social.

Covered food markets are, of course, not new ideas, nor are they particular to Cork. If anything, the English Market brings a continental European feel to the area. There are similar ideas dotted around the rest of continental Europe, and you’ll find plenty of them in places like London. When I first stepped into the market, I was immediately reminded of Alicante’s Mercat Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both are spaces where you can mingle with the food and drink, and understand what goes into the incredible food on offer. Food at the English Market is not just limited to what is locally grown, but it highlights that artisanal culture that has seen Cork dubbed the Food Capital of Ireland.

Producers from around the country set up stall in the market | Callum McCormack

Perhaps the way the market best shows off what it has to offer is the Farmgate Restaurant, located near the Princes Street side. Here produce from the market sculpts the menu, it is a relatively small menu but that is for the best. It lets you know that what is on your plate has been attentively produced.

Cork’s market is a fantastic blueprint for a city like Glasgow because the cities feel like they have so much in common to offer. The English Market feels like such a natural fit for Glasgow.

There are of course plans on the horizon for Glasgow that would see opportunities for the city to embrace this type of foodie heaven. The Meat Market development in Dennistoun is set to host a bar and bistro. The Briggait hosts regular markets that allow makers to sell face-to-face to their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for all of that, it would be nice to see somewhere for Glaswegians to go and embrace the food scene in a similar way to what is offered to the people of Cork. Glasgow has some of the best artisanal producers of anywhere, a space, using the English Market as a blueprint, would be an incredible opportunity to showcase them.