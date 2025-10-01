Silverburn, Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destination is set to see a flavourful addition to its dining offering with the arrival of quick-service restaurant Wingstop UK.

As a restaurant that doesn’t play when it comes to flavour, Silverburn guests can expect the full menu of wings, tenders, and burgers freshly cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in Wingstop UK’s bold flavours. The new restaurant will also serve a range of milkshakes, freestyle drinks, Camden Town Beer, as well as a churros selection for desserts.

Operated by Lemon Pepper Holdings, Wingstop UK’s Silverburn store will be the restaurant's third Glasgow location set to take over a 3,606 sq ft unit.

Following its launch in 2018, Wingstop UK’s popularity has skyrocketed, becoming renowned for its cultural relevance with authentic collaborations, events and partnerships spanning music, fashion and sport.

Earlier this year, Wingstop UK was named the UK’s fastest-growing restaurant group for the third consecutive year by The Sunday Times 100. An accolade which highlights the brand’s impressive momentum as Wingstop UK heads toward a record year of expansion with20 new openings scheduled by the end of 2025.

The arrival of Wingstop UK follows a flurry of exciting additions to Silverburn’s leisure and dining scene, including the openings of Hotel Chocolat, Black Sheep Coffee and state-of-the-art ten pin bowling and competitive socialising venue, King Pins.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “Wingstop UK coming to Silverburn underscores our commitment to creating a best-in-class experience for our guests, adding to our varied mix of dining options to choose from. With a fresh and flavourful menu on offer, Wingstop UK adds a new energy that gives guests even more reason to pause, recharge and enjoy their visit to Silverburn.”

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK, said: “Wingstop UK has expanded significantly over the last year, and our new site in Glasgow will be a crucial continuation of that growth. We’ve seen great demand for our other sites in Glasgow, which is why we’re thrilled to be opening our third site in the city. Thank you to our local community for the continued love and support.”

Wingstop UK is set to open at Silverburn this December.