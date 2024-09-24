Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sarti’s on Bath Street and Wellington Street have established themselves as a Glasgow institution

Glasgow is fortunate to be home to so many fantastic Italian restaurants and we are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a place for dinner.

One name which will be very familiar with Glaswegians when speaking about Italian restaurants in Glasgow is Sarti who have two premises in the city centre - one on Wellington Street and another on Bath Street.

I headed along to the latter to try out some of their delicious food and to see why it remains a popular spot for people to head. I am ashamed to admit that this was the first time that I had actually dined at Sarti’s even though I had previously popped in for minestrone soup to take away.

The Sarti Glasgow story begins over 30 years ago in 1992 when they first opened premises on Wellington Street as a café & delicatessen with the restaurant on Bath Street following shortly later. The Times newspaper once described the premises on Bath Street as “Not an Italian restaurant, but a restaurant in Italy” and this is a pretty accurate statement.

After heading downstairs, you feel as though you are transported to a ristorante or trattoria. One noticeable feature which will impress you instantly is the open kitchen which fills the restaurant with delightful aromas as you watch the chefs prepare your meal.

There is a wonderful selection of dishes to choose from on the menu and I opted to go for bruschetta e Coppa di Parma which was lightly toasted Sourdough bread, rubbed with garlic, topped with tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil and served with the finest Coppa di Parma. It was then a tough choice for the main course but I couldn’t see past the spaghetti alla carbonara. One thing which always pleases me when I head to an Italian in Glasgow is that you have a choice whether you want your carbonara to prepared with or without cream. Having had carbonara in Italy, I always prefer the dish prepared without cream and it was prepared to perfection at Sarti’s.

I also had to sample their homemade tiramisu which was also terrific. This is a must try for anyone in Glasgow who enjoys Italian food as this place does not disappoint.