1 . Sarti

Sarti have two restaurants in the city centre having first opened as a café and delicatessen in 1992 on Wellington Street. There concept has always been simple - to combine the finest Italian ingredients with outstanding Scottish produce, to create traditional Italian food that looks good & tastes even better. The tortelli al cinghiale is a dish that is really big on flavour. It is large ravioli, filled with a wild boar and vegetable filling in a rich red wine ragù from the mountains of Tuscany.121 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2SZ. | Sarti