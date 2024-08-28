New buffet restaurant opens at Glasgow Fort

A new restaurant is now officially open in Glasgow Fort

A buffet featuring cuisines from all over the world has opened now in the Glasgow Fort.

Booffi is officially open as of yesterday, August 27.

The buffet specialises in food from all corners of the globe, but Glaswegians can expect firm favourites like Indian, Chinese, Italian, and more.

Glasgow Fort wrote on social media: "Booffi is now open."

"Enjoy a variety of different cuisines and a range of cocktails. Next to Tony Macaroni.

"Open 12pm until 10pm every day."

