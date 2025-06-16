I tried a fish supper at an award-winning Coatbridge chippy and it did not disappoint

Tony’s Chip Shop in Shawhead has gained a lot of attention and we decided to see what all the fuss was about.

Finding a reliable and good chippy in and around Glasgow can sometimes prove to be tricky and very rarely lives up to the standards of Anstruther or somewhere similar.

We find ourselves constantly going back to our old haunts time and time again because it’s all we know and we won’t get any shocks about the price of it.

For months now, I’ve been seeing clips online about Tony’s Chip Shop in Shawhead so thought it would be worth checking out as they claim that they are the number one chippy.

If you aren’t from around Coatbridge way, you might struggle to find the chippy which is in the middle of a housing scheme. I arrived on Berwick Street at about six o’clock on Friday evening where I found a steady flow of people heading in and out of the shop.

All sorts of orders were being placed at the counter with the staff handing me a ticket after I placed my order. of two fish suppers You could tell that a busy Friday night didn’t phase any of the servers as orders were going out at a steady pace.

Although they were busy, the staff couldn’t have been any friendlier and were chatting away to customers as they ordered everything chicken suppers to pizza crunchies.

After a short wait and saying yes to salt and vinegar on both suppers, myself and my girlfriend were on our way with our fish suppers. It was a short drive back to the house, and surprisingly both suppers were still warm which was thanks to the great box it had been packed in. I went for the special fish while Sam opted for the regular fish supper.

Both of them were absolutely terrific with the regular fish supper just edging it as the star of the show. The batter was crunchy but light with there being plenty of eating in the fish that was a generous size. The chips were also very well cooked and had a great crunch, even though they were still fluffy inside.

If you are looking for a taste of the coast, but can’t be bothered hopping in the car to head too far away, get yourself down to Tony’s Chip Shop at Shawhead for a brilliant fish supper.

Tony’s Chip Shop, 15 Berwick Street, Coatbridge, ML5 4NH.