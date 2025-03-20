Here’s my thoughts on Rioja, Glasgow’s newest Spanish tapas bar

Last night, Wednesday March 19, I attended the launch night (or relaunch night I suppose) of Rioja - one of the newest additions to Glasgow’s hospitality scene.

Rioja was formerly open in Finnieston where it was one of few licensed premises to serve up until 1am, this was before shutting down in 2023 of course. Now two years later they return to Glasgow in a brand new city centre location.

Based on the corner of Hope Street and Bothwell Street the site is directly adjacent to Glasgow Central Station, so we’re sure this spot will do well on the late night hospitality scene. It’s one of several new hospitality openings on Bothwell Street in the last month - Sweet and Sour, The Noble - which is seeing a real regeneration after a few iffy years during and post-covid.

It’s based in the former premises of Bar Burrito, though you wouldn’t be able to tell thanks to the extensive refurbishment where they’re going for a kind of dimly lit Madrid food market kind of vibe. The basement section is pretty cool and has some foosball and pool tables on the go - it’s less restaurant-y with more standing room.

We’re happy to welcome a new Spanish hospitality spot in the city centre - while there’s plenty of small plate style dining in Glaswegian restaurants in 2025 - there’s few that are genuine tapas spots.

That being said the menu isn’t too traditional, with items like ‘Donuts De Pollo’ (or crispy chicken doughnuts) or ‘Roll de Chorizo’ (a sausage roll made with chorizo instead of pork) taking centre stage - but you can still expect Spanish staples in the menu with plenty of chorizo and zesty lime flavours.

The Spanish olives were massive and a great side to pair with a Spanish beer or wine | Carlo Paloni

Our favourite dish was the mini paella with chicken and chorizo - pretty simple of course but it was well made, creamy, and paired well with the wine.

We were impressed with the drinks on offer most, there’s an extensive wine list and the cocktails are pretty fun, different from the traditional fare, and well made. Service was really slow but this is to expected on a launch night where staff are brand new and the place is packed. The staff were incredibly friendly and accommodating.

I can see Rioja doing well, and I’d recommend it for casual late night drinks with friends alongside a couple of small plates. Given its proximity to the train station we can see the late night bar and restaurant being a popular date night spot too.