It is definitely worth the hype 🍷

The rosé wine has been nicknamed ‘Chicken Wine’ due to its branding

La Vieille Ferme is available from most supermarkets for £8.50

It is a perfect summer drink - due to light, floral notes

I am an absolute wine lover, who enjoys a glass (or two) more often than I probably should.

La Vieille Ferme is a rosé french wine that has recently gone viral on social media, proving to be a popular tipple among Gen Z.

Due to its chicken branding on the label, La Vieille Ferme has been nicknamed “Chicken Wine” by fans of the wine.

‘I tried the viral “Chicken Wine” La Vieille Ferme - and it is now my favourite summer tipple’ (Photo: Adobe Stock / Holly Allton) | Adobe Stock / Holly Allton

The wine has become so popular that discount supermarket Aldi launched an own-brand version of the alcoholic beverage.

However La Vieille Ferme is only £8.50 from most supermarkets, meaning that it is very affordable.

I decided to taste the wine for myself, to see if La Vieille Ferme is actually worth the hype.

But before taking a big sip, I decided to give it a little sniff. I could already tell the taste from the scent alone, as it gave off light, floral notes that reminded me of summer.

When I took a sip, I could ultimately understand why the wine is as popular as it is. La Vieille Ferme’s taste is reflected in the scent, again giving light, sweet notes.

Despite being 12.5% in alcohol content, I think that it is a good starter wine for those who are wanting to give the alcohol a try but are new to it, given that it doesn’t taste as strong or as bitter as other rosé wine’s I have tasted previously.

La Vieille Ferme is definitely worth every bit of hype it is getting, and I think it will become a new favourite of mine, especially during the warmer months.