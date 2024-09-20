I visited a Glasgow rooftop terrace bar and here's what I thought

The rooftop terrace offers stunning views over the Merchant City | Jodie Mann

It is a fairly damp and dreich Monday evening when I arrive at the House of Gods in Glasgow, not the type of weather, or the evening, you’d typically associate with a visit to a rooftop terrace.

However, at the top of the Glassford Road hotel, which opened its doors in April, it is almost a different world. The Sacred Garden rooftop terrace takes its motif from the Garden of Eden with the addition of some decadent decoration, with its plush greenery and mirrored table tops.

Disappointingly, although perfectly understandable given the weather, when I visit, the outdoor space around the terrace is closed but even from inside its floor to ceiling glass walls give you stunning views across the Merchant City.

Whilst it is fair enough to take your surroundings into account when considering whether you think a place is worthy of its reputation, and House of Gods has certainly earned its reputation for being the height of decadence and hedonism at both of its Edinburgh and Glasgow locations, the real test comes with the drinks on offer.

In total, I tried three of the cocktails on offer at the Sacred Garden, House of Gods Glasgow also boasts a bar in its lobby which boasts an impressive selection of cocktails themed around pop and rock stars, golden age actors and models.

The first of these, the Millionaire’s cocktail is available alongside the “Treat Me Like I’m Famous” package and you can have it shaken at your room or, as I did, you can opt to take it in the bar.

It is a citrusy, cream cocktail that is very easy to drink. The package comes with two Millionaire’s cocktails and, visiting on my own, I had few complaints about having to take one for the team and drink both of them.

Next up was the Forbidden Fruit of Eden, the House of Gods’ taken on a negroni. Confession time, despite the absolute clamour in recent times for negronis, they aren’t something I’ve ever enjoyed when I’ve ordered but I chose this because, well when in the Garden of Eden…

The Forbidden Fruit of Eden was exactly up my street, despite my initial scepticism about it. It was sweeter than other negronis I’ve tasted but was definitely not so sweet as to make it syrupy.

The Forbidden Fruit of Eden surprised me | Glasgow World

Last up was the Brimstone, Rain & Thunder. In contrast to my feelings on negronis, I am a much bigger fan of a dark & stormy, the dark rum, ginger and lime combination has never not been a winner for me. So when I saw this on the menu I knew I had to give it a go, with its substitution of Hennesy and Sweet Vermouth for dark rum.

This was slightly more subtle than I was used to, but that definitely is not a complaint, with the zestiness from the lime delicately cutting through the sweet vermouth giving it an almost sherbert like feeling.

Overall, the experience of the Sacred Garden at the House of Gods Glasgow was one that lived up to its reputation, and in some ways surpassed it. It is also reasonably priced, each of the cocktails I ordered cost £12.

And its reputation has definitely pulled people in. On the Monday night I visited, the terrace was filled with couples and groups of people, with customers continuing to arrive well into the evening.

House of Gods Glasow. 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP