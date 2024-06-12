I visited Glasgow's best Spanish tapas restaurant which is as authentic as it gets
The family owned and run restaurants are committed to delivering authentic Spanish dishes as they carefully blend together imported Spanish flavours with locally sourced ingredients.
You can find their restaurants spread in and around Glasgow as they have premises in Pollokshields, Clarkston and Bearsden. Last year, they were recognised as ‘Spanish Restaurant of the Year’ at the Scottish Restaurant of the Year awards.
Speaking exclusively to GlasgowWorld about the award, co-owner Jamie Gonzalez- Bradley said: “It really does mean a lot because there is so much hard work that goes on to get where we are but the truth is we love what we do and we have a real passion for it and love our Spanish routes.
“This award felt really good when our name got called out, I’d put it up there with the same feeling as when customers tell you how good a time they’ve had. We want to keep on growing but at the same time be as involved in each location as possible and stay as a family business!”
They have also welcomed a host of famous faces into their restaurants with the likes of Kevin Bridges and Guillem Balague stopping in to sample their dishes.
It is a regular haunt for me and my partner and we always make sure to get a selection of dishes which is sure to fill you up. Sometimes we like to start with some jamon and manchengo cheese, but more often than not, we go straight into the main dishes.
One of the standouts on the menu is the Presa Iberica which is Iberian pig shoulder steak, served with bravas and chimmichurri. We both also love the fact that you can order a small plate of paella served with fresh vegetables which is absolutely delicious. You also need to try their homemade croquetas!
The meal is only ever complete by ordering the tarta santiago - an almond cake dessert - sometimes we can order one each, but after five or six small plates, one to share is just enough.
Malaga Tapas, 213-215 St Andrews Rd, Glasgow G41 1PD. You can find out more about the restaurant and explore their menu here.
