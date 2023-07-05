Here’s every Glasgow restaurant which won at award at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023!

The Scottish Restaurant Awards, a prestigious annual event that recognises the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland, has announced its winners for 2023.

Following the voting process where the public considered everything from food quality to service and ambiance, the finest restaurants and dining establishments in Scotland were shortlisted in various categories before the winners were announced on .

The winners of each category were announced at the ceremony, which took place in Glasgow at the Marriet Hotel on Monday, July 3.

The Scottish Restaurant Awards celebrate the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland. The awards aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs, and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.

The awards also provide an opportunity to showcase the diversity and quality of Scottish cuisine, which is known for its use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients and traditional cooking techniques.

By recognising outstanding restaurants and dining establishments in Scotland, the awards help to raise the profile of the Scottish food and hospitality industry and contribute to its ongoing growth and success.

Glasgow restaurants won 7 out of the 32 categories which saw Glaswegian eateries nominated - the awards won in Glasgow were:

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Lebanese Restaurant of the Year

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Family Restaurant of the Year

Best of Glasgow

Sushi Restaurant of the Year

1 . Spanish Restaurant of the Year - Malaga Tapas Malaga Tapas on St Andrews Road was named Spanish Restaurant of the Year in the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023

2 . Italian Restaurant of the Year - Piccolo Mondo Piccolo Mondo in the city centre was named Italian Restaurant of the Year

3 . Lebanese Restaurant of the Year - Damasqino Restaurant and cafe Damasqino Restaurant & Cafe on Saltmarket won Lebanese Restaurant of the Year

4 . Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year - Glasvegan Glasvegan in the city centre were presented with the Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year award!

