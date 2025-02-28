I visited Glasgow's newest bar on Bothwell Street - here are my thoughts

The Noble Public House is Glasgow’s newest city centre bar and blends the warmth of a traditional pub with the refinement of a wine bar

Glasgow’s newest bar The Noble Public House have opened their doors on Bothwell Street near to Central Station.

I went along to the launch night of the new city centre bar to check out and try some bits of their menu.

Before I even stepped through the doors of The Noble, it looked fantastic from outside and will no doubt be a draw to people who either work in offices near by, are out and about shopping or waiting to catch a train at Central Station.

The plan for the bar was to “ re-imagine the classic British pub” which the team at The Superlative Collection who are also behind Glasgow favourites The Duke’s Umbrella, The Clubhouse, Bluedog, Glaschu, Maison by Glaschu and Gost have done exceptionally well. The décor has that signature look which their other bars and restaurants has but also stands out on its own with the grand piano being an impressive feature.

We were treated to some nibbles off the menu which included chorizo croquettes with garlic aioli, square sausage roll with brown sauce, salt and vinegar crinkle fries, the best bacon roll in Scotland and the Glasgow Pie.

I’ll start with the square sausage roll which is quite the creation that would give Greggs more than a run for its money. I’d have this over a steak bake any day of the week and the brown sauce really sets off the square sausage wrapped in pastry. The Glasgow Pie is one of the other standouts on the menu, and even though I only tried a mini version, it’s a taste sensation of chicken tikka and rice which would be perfect on a cold day in the city. Finally, it’s a pretty bold claim to say you have the best bacon roll in Scotland on the menu but they aren’t joking. Although I would usually prefer a Morton’s roll, a buttered milk bun is delicious with smoked bacon and pork belly.