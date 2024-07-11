Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oro is one of the best places to head for food in Glasgow’s Southside

Oro in Shawlands remains one of Glasgow’s best Italian restaurants, a busy place that locals and people from further afield head to for dinner.

Those who have lived in the area will have known the restaurant as Bella Napoli which first opened its doors back in 2000, it then became Oro about seven years ago.

We went along to sample their newly refreshed menu which has many of the old familiar favourites as well as twists on other dishes. One of the things which you notice about Oro right away is the the interiors of the restaurant which slightly differ as you head downstairs.

When you enter the restaurant on Kilmarnock Road, you are always greeted with a warm smile and welcome. The dining area at street level is really relaxed meaning you don’t really need to dress up to head here. Those who live in the area don’t have to worry about popping in after a busy day at the office to enjoy a bowl of pasta and a glass of wine.

Whereas I always feel that when you head downstairs there is a more intimate feel to the restaurant with the huge golden pizza oven being a real star attraction of the venue.

A crisp cool pint of Birra Moretti kicked things off before the starters arrived at our table with the presentation of them all being first class. I had went for the mozzarella fritters which consist of fresh Fior di Latte mozzarella coated in a golden crisp crumb which is served with the most delicious peach and tomato salsa.

It was then on to the mains, but one thing I noticed was how busy the restaurant was for a Wednesday night. This is a place where people want to come to do wine with their friends and family. As the plates began to arrive at the table, those around me looked stunned at the size of the portions.

Sitting beside me at the table was a native Italian from Genoa who had commented on the fact that she liked that Oro offered two different versions of spaghetti carbonara.

The first version on the menu is the typical Scottish way which you will find in restaurants across the city which features smoked bacon with a creamy garlic and parmesan sauce.

The other option on the menu is a bit closer to what you might be served in Italy which includes smoked Italian pancetta, egg yolk, pecorino and no cream.

After enjoying my bowl of spicy chicken penne, I had a cappucino to round off the meal with others going for tiramisu, cheesecake and brownies. This is undoubtedly one of the best places to head to in Glasgow for Italian food.

ORO, 85 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YR. You can find out more about the restaurant and explore their menu here.