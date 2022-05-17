I.J. Mellis open ‘hidden gem’ cheese lab events space in west end store

The popular cheese shop has opened an events space in its west end shop.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of fromage rejoice, as I.J. Mellis has recently opened The The Cheese Lab can accommodate up to eight people, where the team host bi-weekly tasting on Wednesdays once the shop has closed.

The Cheese Lab can accomodate up to eight people, where the team host bi-weekly tasting on Wednesdays once the shop has closed.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I.J. Mellis has just opened a new space called “The Cheese Lab”

At these tastings, six cheeses are tried with the group discussing taste, smell and texture while background information on how each cheese is made and stories about the producers are shared. The events are currently BYOB but the team hope to incorporate wine, whisky and beer in the future as pairing combinations.

Future events are set to get more interactive, such as mozzarella making and cheeseboard curating classes as well as meet the maker evenings.

Area manager for I.J. Mellis, Kari Paul said: “After the success of our weekly cheese tastings in Edinburgh, we are delighted to bring this popular event to Glasgow. Every second week, our knowledgeable Cheesemongers will host an evening of cheese tasting in the Cheese Lab, hidden through the back of our Great Western Road store.

“With an abundance of cheese to choose from, each week will be different and guests are encouraged to bring their own bottle to enjoy alongside their cheese. We can't wait to welcome new faces and familiar into this new space. “

Upcoming events: Tastings take place every second Wednesday - 11 May, 25 May, 8 June and 22 June from 6:30-8pm