A Glasgow whisky has picked up a hat trick of international awards this month.

King’s Inch single malt whisky secured a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a 95 point gold rating and medal at International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) Awards, and was named the UK’s best spirit in a show at the London Spirit’s Competition (LSC) 2022, which took place at St Mary’s in London.

The LSC 2022 Competition saw almost 1000 product entries with King’s Inch whisky - one of the final legacy projects by top Scotch industry legend, Dr. Jim Swan, also taking home a gold medal award. Scoring 95/100 - the Scotch whisky stood out to judges as it was the 4th highest award by points, alongside being recognised as best spirit in show for the UK at the prestigious awards.

The London Spirits Competition is an international leading spirits competition where spirits are judged by quality, value and package by real trade buyers and top bartenders. These include representatives from some of the country’s most prestigious restaurants, bars, and hotels such as the Ritz, Le Manoir, Gleneagles, the Goring, the Connaught, and Claridges.

Released in November 2021, King’s Inch Whisky is named after the old imperial measurement of an inch, and a forgotten island in the Clyde, King’s Inch is Glaswegian through and through, with the spirit described as full of style and character. It has been painstakingly produced in small batches to create a smooth, fruity and characterful spirit.

King’s Inch whisky is made in Glasgow.

Distilled with west coast barley and Scottish water from Loch Katrine by Jack Mayo in Glasgow, the spirit is then aged in Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks. This modern whisky is on track to disrupt the category with its first release of 5000 bottles.

Jack Docherty, King's Inch brand ambassador said: “We knew our whisky was special and this award cements our belief in creating a world-class product that we’ve worked tirelessly to create. To win a hat trick of awards and also the best spirit in the UK is an outstanding achievement for our debut into the category, and we’re thankful to all our team for crafting a world-class product.”