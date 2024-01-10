I'm a Glasgow vegan and these are my favourite restaurants

January is here, the dawn of a new year driving a new wave of commitments to take action on ambitions, balance out holiday indulgences and set ourselves in good stead for the months that follow. Naturally this period lends itself to a temporary but sharp rise in veganism where, for reasons including health, development and welfare, participants cut animal products from their diets. We have accustomed to this phenomenon in recent years and labelled it ‘Veganuary’.
It was Veganuary 2021 I first took part in, though already vegetarian I found it particularly daunting stripping dairy from my routine. However, by the time February came following weeks of experimenting with alternative products I’d grown familiar with this new lifestyle and decided to make it permanent.
Three years later and I have discovered the best plant based dishes Glasgow has to offer. If you’ve decided to cut out animal products this month then here's some local food and drink inspiration.
1. Sylvan
Located on Woodlands Road in the city’s West End, Sylvan is a meat-free restaurant specialising in vegan and vegetarian small plates and wine. The quality of their dishes is exceptional with an emphasis on flavour and creativity. A fine dining standard of food within a chilled out, casual atmosphere. The menu alters daily depending on what fresh and seasonal ingredients are available. From Wednesday to Friday the restaurant also offers a £30 lunch which includes three dishes and two glasses of natural wine (while this can be swapped for pints of lager or soft drinks).
2. Suissi Vegan Kitchen
A fully vegan Asian restaurant situated in Partick, opened in 2019. Its founder sought inspiration from her Malaysian heritage when compiling the menu. What I personally like most about Suissi is the chefs’ eclectic approach to vegetables - every dish centres around natural ingredients and as this is their specialty they are seasoned and cooked extremely well. There are numerous Asian restaurants across Glasgow which I rate highly for vegan options, however, it is a great experience going to Suissi knowing I can have anything on their broad and varied menu.
3. Plant Blonde
This fully plant-based bakery originated on Hyndland Street in Partick and recently opened a second residence inside the new Lush store on Buchanan Street. They have an extensive selection of baked goods from empire biscuits to brownies, all delicious and served in generous portions. The West End cafe also has several sandwich options. Plant Blonde offer catering too, which may be an option of you’re looking for a specialty birthday cake for someone who follows a vegan diet or suffers from allergies.
4. Ristorante Pieno
Just off of Sauchiehall Street this family-owned authentic Italian restaurant offer a full vegan menu complete with a varied selection of starters, sides, pizza and pasta. On the two occasions I visited I ordered bruschetta followed by chilli pasta and each time I was astounded by the taste of both dishes. There are a number of Italian eateries that have garnered attention through online hype and before my initial visit to Ristorante Pieno I did not have high expectations as I had not previously heard of it, it had not been part of any viral craze. However, it completely exceeded my expectations and I now consider this my favourite spot for vegan pasta in Glasgow.