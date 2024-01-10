I'm a Glasgow vegan and these are my favourite restaurants

4 . Ristorante Pieno

Just off of Sauchiehall Street this family-owned authentic Italian restaurant offer a full vegan menu complete with a varied selection of starters, sides, pizza and pasta. On the two occasions I visited I ordered bruschetta followed by chilli pasta and each time I was astounded by the taste of both dishes. There are a number of Italian eateries that have garnered attention through online hype and before my initial visit to Ristorante Pieno I did not have high expectations as I had not previously heard of it, it had not been part of any viral craze. However, it completely exceeded my expectations and I now consider this my favourite spot for vegan pasta in Glasgow.